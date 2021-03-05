A Business megaproject stopped during the macro regime could be reactivated if the government of Alberto Fernández gives the go-ahead. This is an investment of around US $ 250 million that the Cencosud Group, of Chilean capital, on a property in Beccar, and which has been in judicial limbo since 2016, when the State Property Administration Agency (AABE) began a process of recovery of the property, where formerly the former Sanitary Works functioned.

But after the departure of Change from power and taking into account the good harmony that the retail company has been showing with the ruling party, there are those who believe that there could be space to negotiate a convenient agreement for both parties. Cencosud owns the Jumbo, Disco and Vea supermarkets, and the Easy hardware and decoration chain.

Last january, Cencosud agreed with the Ministry of Productive Development investments for US $ 163 million, which Alberto Fernández confirmed during his visit to Chile, when he met, in addition to other businessmen, with the president of the Hörst Paulmann holding company. In the previous video call with Minister Matías Kulfas and other officials, a guarantee had been closed to reform and renovate 44 Jumbo, Disco and Vea supermarkets, as well as 13 Easy branches. For this concept alone, Cencosud has already disbursed about $ 2,000 million.

This antecedent generates expectations in the company, which believes that it may be a propitious moment to recover the investment in Beccar, in San Isidro, which was US $ 22 million in 1996, but in which he intended to disburse US $ 600 million to build a shopping center, three towers of 14 floors each and six apartment condominiums. That figure was calculated in 2016, with the dollar trading around $ 16. At the current exchange rate, investment, in dollars, would represent less than half of that forecast.

Thus, Cencosud would also land strongly in the real estate sector. The Government, for its part, could promote a project that guarantees jobs in the province of Buenos Aires, where higher levels of unemployment exist.

The brake was given five years ago, when the head of the AABE Ramón Lanús -who sought in 2019 to be a candidate for mayor of San Isidro- brought the situation to justice because, he argued then, Cencosud had never presented an urban project in the ten years it had to do so. Thus, the AABE understood then, the property automatically passed into the hands of the State. The company, while, accused Lanús of having political interests in the matter, to which he pointed indirectly for having been a promoter of protests and marches against the initiative. Neighbors in the area promote that the space is preserved as a green lung and a public park is built there.

With the change of government, Lanús left office, which he went on to occupyMartin Cosentino , former official of the Chief of Cabinet in the province of Buenos Aires during the management of Daniel Scioli. During 2020 there was no progress due to the situation of the Beccar property. Company sources assure that last year they did not find a valid interlocutor, but they believe that 2021 started differently, with the good feedback they achieved with Productive Development and also because of the meeting between Paulmann and Fernández, on January 27, in Santiago de Chili. On these days, the company’s plan is to be able to continue bringing positions closer to the different government structures to advance in the start-up of the delayed undertaking and that 25 years after the acquisition of the property, it has been slowed down.