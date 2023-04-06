The poblana cemitas They are a typical dish of the entity, characterized by its sandwich-type composition where two round loaves of bread are filled with avocado, milanesa, quesillo, onion, papalo, rajas, chipotle and olive oil, this being the traditional preparation.

The origin of the poblana cemitas go back to the colonial period from Mexico, and since then they have been in great demand because of how different it was from the rest of the breads and the unique flavor that the sesame seeds gave it.

If you fancy trying one cemita and you don’t know where to go for one, we leave you the list of best cemitas in town.

Where do you eat the best cemitas in Puebla?

Cemitas the Ace of Pentacles

Located inside the “Mercado de Sabores del centro de Puebla”, it is a very famous place for the characteristic flavor and the traditional preparation of its cemitasUnlike other places, the cost is higher, since each one costs 100 pesos.

Cemitas El Carmen

The differentiator of this place and that makes it the favorite of many is a pickled cabbage complement that is offered with the cemitas It is located inside the “Mercado El Carmen in Puebla”, they also have very affordable prices that range from approximately 50 to 70 pesos.

Semitas Beto Mercado la Acocota

If yours is the 100 percent traditional preparation, we recommend you go for a cemita a “Semitas Beto”, located inside the “Mercado la Acocota de Puebla”, this place stands out for the apparent misspelling in its name, however the owners assure that this is the correct way of writing it, the costs of a cemita They range from 60 pesos, depending on the ingredients you want to add.

Cemitas La Colonial

“Cemitas La Colonial” is a place that pays homage to the time of origin of the poblana cemitasits hallmark is based on the wide diversity of sauces with which they have, within them there is a very characteristic one called ‘La Huérfana’.

Located on Avenida 2 Poniente corner with 13 North of the Historic Center of Puebla, the cemitas They have an approximate cost of 60 pesos and up.