Cemig – Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CMIG4) ended 2021 with a net income of R$3.75 billion, 31.04% higher than in 2020. It is the highest nominal profitability ever recorded by the company. The good result, according to the company, is due to the inclusion of total energy losses in the regulatory target.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$8 billion in 2021, an increase of 40.50% compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was R$5.9 billion, 21.7% higher than in 2020.

Financial indebtedness was 1.2 times, which supports the investment program for the coming years. The company also reduced its currency exposure, with the repurchase of US 500 million of bonds (debt securities) maturing in 2024, which contributed to a better debt profile.

Cemig D, the group’s energy arm, also made investments in the maintenance and modernization of the electrical system, in the order of R$1.65 billion in 2021, aiming at stability and reliability in the electrical system. As a result, the company presented its best DEC (Equivalent Interruption Duration per Consumer Unit) in history: 9.46 hours, with a reduction of more than one hour in the last 2 years.

The Cemig group reached 8.9 million customers in December 2021, with an increase of 188 thousand customers, an increase of 2.2% in the consumer base compared to December 2020. Of this total, 8,885,708 are final consumers and consumption and 418 are other agents in the Brazilian electricity sector.

The company has earmarked R$1.97 billion for the payment of dividends to shareholders to be paid in 2022. Of this total, R$955 million will be paid as interest on equity (JCP) and allocated to the mandatory dividend and R$1.0 million as mandatory dividends.

R$ 1.55 billion will be kept in shareholders’ equity to guarantee Cemig’s investments planned for the year 2022 and R$ 21.2 million for tax incentives linked to investments in the Sudene region.

