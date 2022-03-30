SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Cemig is moving forward with its divestment plan and expects to complete the sale of its stakes in transmission company Taesa and other assets later this year, company executives said on Wednesday.

In an earnings conference call, Cemig’s CEO, Reynaldo Passanezi, pointed out that the state-owned company from Minas took important steps last year with the divestments in Light and Renova Energia – the latter is still in the final stages of completion.

According to him, Cemig will continue with the sales of Taesa, as well as Aliança Energia (a joint venture with Vale), in addition to holdings in Santo Antônio Energia (Santo Antônio hydroelectric concessionaire) and Norte Energia (Belo Monte concessionaire).

To Reuters, the CFO of the electric company, Leonardo Magalhães, said that the intention is to disclose to the market a plan for the sale of shares in Taesa, as was done last year, when the company came to launch a competitive process.

“In 2021, we dealt with Cemig’s CPI, our focus ended up being distributed to other matters. But this has not changed our interest and commitment… We want to be very transparent in this process, to give opportunity to all potential stakeholders.”

According to Magalhães, the company has banks and advisors hired to assist in this and other divestments.

He also assessed that the renewable generator Aliança Energia is an asset that is attractive to the market, since it has a low level of indebtedness and high cash generation.

The Santo Antônio and Belo Monte hydroelectric plants, on the other hand, involve more complex conversations – Cemig has been looking for buyers for its share for years, but has not yet managed to close a deal on attractive terms, he said.

CASH ENTRY

Cemig’s management pointed out that the sale of non-strategic stakes has the objective of reallocating capital for investments in the State of Minas Gerais.

According to the CFO, the company will continue to increase its investments in energy distribution, at the same time that it intends to grow in renewable generation and energy transmission.

In the case of transmission, the state-owned company from Minas must participate in the next government auction, scheduled for the middle of this year. The company will focus on disputing the lots involving projects in Minas Gerais, said Magalhães.

(By Letícia Fucuchima; edited by Roberto Samora)

