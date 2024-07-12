Tokyo Japan.- Mexican cement giant Cemex announced Friday that it has signed a strategic alliance with recycling services provider ALBA to produce biochar, a zero-carbon fuel derived from biomass, at a plant in Germany that will begin operating in late 2026.

Cemex aims to use the product to capture CO2 from biomass for storage and to produce sustainable aviation fuels.

“The biochar plant, called ALCE, will be the first of its kind in Europe in terms of size, capacity and strategic location at Cemex’s cement plant in Rüdersdorf,” the company said in a statement.

Present in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Cemex has a global trading network spanning nearly 100 countries, while ALBA is a European leader in providing environmental services specialising in the recycling of paper, glass, plastics, biomass, steel and metals.