Vacationers at the Russian resort shared on social networks a video from the shores of the Azov Sea, covered with dozens of dead jellyfish, and disgusted users who compared the beach to a cemetery. I drew attention to the video filmed by eyewitnesses Instagram-account krasnodar_kray, covering life in the Kuban.

The footage posted on the network captured many dead animals, which were washed ashore by waves. “A picture from a horror movie,” says the caption to the publication.

Community subscribers spoke negatively about what was happening on the record in the comments. “Horror! Maybe this is a common occurrence, of course, I don’t know, but the sight is unpleasant and disturbing ”,“ Seafood Soup ”,“ Fu, disgusting ”,“ Jellyfish cemetery ”,“ What a byaka ”,“ Fu, what a horror ”,“ Smell probably awful, ”they wrote.

However, there were also those users who tried to explain the phenomenon filmed on the video. “Their life cycle is over. The cycle in nature “,” Every year on the Sea of ​​Azov so “,” Cornerots, jellyfish, have completed their life cycle. This is its completion, by the seashore “,” For their life cycle, this is a normal and trivial phenomenon, albeit regrettable, “they noted.