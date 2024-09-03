Footage from the municipal cemetery No. 17 in Kharkiv was shown in the USA. The video was published by Polish journalist Anna Gusarskaya on the website of the American newspaper The Washington Post (WP).

The video shows dozens of graves with Ukrainian flags. “It seems that there are twice as many graves of fallen soldiers as (…) exactly a year ago,” the journalist wrote. It is specified that the video was filmed on August 24.

Photo: Vitalii Hnidyi / Reuters

Ukraine lost up to 1,910 soldiers in one day

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, in one day the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost up to 1910 servicemen in the area of ​​the special military operation (SMO).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the area of ​​responsibility of the units of the Russian troop groups “South” and “Center” – 710 and 490 soldiers, respectively. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost another 450 people in combat clashes with the “West” troop group.

Russian fighters from the North, East and Dnepr groups managed to destroy another 260 Ukrainian soldiers.

Related materials:

Ukrainian Armed Forces predicted collapse

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson predicted the collapse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to the inability to replace losses in manpower. According to him, the military is now “on the verge of death”, but many do not want to admit it.

“Ukraine does not have the capacity to recruit 30,000 people every month and place them in a safe place where they can train for three to six months and then be ready to fight,” he said.

Western experts are talking about the threat of a collapse of Ukrainian defense lines, which could turn into a disaster for Kyiv.

The deadline for completing the SVO has been announced

Earlier, an associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Major General Apti Alaudinov, said that the SVO would end in 2024 with Russia’s victory. “This year we will close this issue of the SVO,” he said.

Megaupload and Mega file-sharing founder Kim Schmitz, also known as Kim Dotcom, has suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will lose power in a few months. He believes this will happen before the US elections.