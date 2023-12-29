The Murcian company Cementos La Cruz has received a grant of 4.5 million euros from the European Union for the construction of an innovative line of low-carbon footprint cements. This is the Eraclitus project, which has been one of the two Spanish initiatives chosen by the European Commission to implement innovative technologies to combat climate change.

The development of Cementos La Cruz consists of the drastic reduction of clinker, the main raw material of traditional Portland cement, responsible for up to 10% of global CO2 emissions. The replacement of clinker will be carried out through the use of Supplementary Cement Materials (SCM) based on the circular economy from industrial, mining and agroforestry waste, as well as other local materials. In addition, the new facility will use energy sources based on biomass as the only fuel.

This is one of the two Spanish initiatives selected for the development of technologies that combat climate change.

A global impact



The Spanish company's innovative technology is designed to be scaled throughout Europe, thus amplifying its global impact on the environment.

This new project is part of “the commitment to sustainability that Cementos La Cruz develops to contribute to the decarbonization of the sector,” the company explained yesterday. «Proof of this commitment is the range of sustainable Ckleen products with a low carbon footprint that is already on the market, in addition to the multiple lines of research and development that the company has been developing for years to improve the construction industry» .

The award-winning project will put into practice a technology that will reduce CO2 emissions from cement to below 200 kilograms per ton, avoiding the emission of more than 400,000 tons of CO2 in the next 10 years, thus establishing Cementos La Cruz and its products “as an international reference.”