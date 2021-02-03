The latest Forbes ranking of African billionaires reveals a partly ignored hierarchy. Three of the continent’s wealthiest industrialists are cement tycoons, and two are from Nigeria.

As always in this type of classification, it is a question of “virtual” wealth, calculated on the value of the stock market shares held at a given moment.

“For the tenth year in a row Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote is the richest person on the continent, with a fortune of $ 12.1 billion, or $ 2 billion more than last year’s list.”, writes Forbes.

Aliko Dangote’s group is number one in cement in Africa. And in 2020, Aliko Dangote has not been unhappy. The share price of Dangote Cement, the main company in its holding company, rose 30%.





Aliko Dangote during an intervention on Education in New York (United States), September 18, 2016. (RICCARDO SAVI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

Another Nigerian cement tycoon, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is also causing a sensation in the Forbes ranking. The value of the shares of his company BUA Cement PLC, has doubled over the past year. However Abdul Samad Rabiu and his son, hold 97% of the shares of the company. As a result, Rabiu now ranks sixth in African fortunes, with a market value of $ 5.5 billion.

To this duo, we can also add Egyptian businessman Nassef Sawiris, second in the Forbes ranking with 8.5 billion dollars in assets. If his stock market portfolio is more diversified, he is still a 5% shareholder of the Lafarge Holcim cement group. And it is by developing Orascom, the family business founded by his father, which he built his fortune around cement. In 2007, he sold the cement division to Lafarge for $ 8.8 billion!

These stock market results confirm the obvious. Less publicized than the oil sector or the mining sector, cement is nevertheless a key sector in the development of the African continent. In particular, it supports the urbanization of the continent, which has seen mega-cities flourish and the proliferation of infrastructures.

In 1960, Africa had 30 million city dwellers. At the time, only Lagos and Cairo exceeded one million inhabitants. In 2010, there were 415 million urban dwellers, and 93 agglomerations had at least a million inhabitants.





View of the Jankara market in Lagos (Nigeria) in 1991. Lagos is the second most populous city in Africa after Cairo in Egypt. (DERRICK CEYRAC / AFP FILES)

In 2016, according to the Deloitte firm, real estate accounted for a quarter of the continent’s 286 construction projects valued at more than $ 50 million, on par with the energy sector.

And the demand is insatiable. According to an analysis by The Conversation, taken over by Le Point, Africa needs four million additional homes each year. No country can respond to such pressure. Also, for lack of a formal offer, the inhabitants turn to self-construction. Thus, according to a UN report, 75% of Kinshasa’s housing is located in slums.

But demand for cement is also driven by mega-equipment projects such as the Renaissance dam in Ethiopia, or the future Inga3 hydroelectric plant on the Congo River.

From north to south, Africa has seen gigantic infrastructures flourish in two decades, to the delight of cement manufacturers. Ports, bridges, railroads, hydroelectric dams have often been built thanks to a Chinese manna which seems limitless.





The Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia when it was built in December 2019. (EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

However, in many regions of the continent, for lack of local production, it was necessary to resort to imports. The already well-established cement groups then invested, multiplying factories, and consequently volumes.

Thus according to Jeune Afrique, it was abroad that Dangote went seek growth, providing 30% of its turnover in countries such as Cameroon, Ghana and Ethiopia. According to a study cited by Le Pointacross all sectors, the Democratic Republic of the Congo needs 10 million tonnes of cement annually.

This is why over time, the African cement sector has become very prosperous. For now, it seems immune from criticism. However, it is very energy-intensive, and thus monopolizes, during its manufacture, a significant part of the oil or electricity resources in countries that are often in short supply.

But the threat to the sector perhaps comes from itself, and from a saturation of the offer. When the scaling-up process is complete, the cement manufacturers will have to compete against each other to maintain their market share. Already, the coronavirus crisis has affected demand. Having come of age, the cement industry in Africa will probably no longer offer the same financial margins.