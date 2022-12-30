From next January 1, the price of cement in Nuevo León it will increase 25 percent, assured the Mexican Association of Independent Concrete Builders (AMCI).

Derived from this, the Association reported that as a consequence, the prices of concrete will also rise, between 16 and 20 percent.

And those materials will not be the only ones that will increase starting the year, because the state quarries warned their clients through letters that due to inflation in their costs will raise 10 percent the price of their products, which will make the block, concrete and, therefore, the construction of houses even more expensive.

Asked about the rise in cement, cemex declined to comment on it.

Érick Arévalo, president of the AMCI, explained that with the rise in aggregates and cement, the cost of a cubic meter of concrete will rise from 1,950 to about 2,350 pesos.

“The cement works and quarries They notified us of these increases and we have to pass it on to the price, also from January 1,” he said.

The new increase in the stones it will accumulate upwards from between 75 and 183 percent that applied during 2022, as a result of the green tax that the state government charged limestone extracting companies.

“By this means, and as is already common knowledge, the impact of inflation during 2022 has affected the activities of the productive sector and consequently we find ourselves in the need to increase the prices of limestone aggregates as of January 1. January 2023 by 10 percent,” the company warned its customers Limestone Industrializing Plant (Incaza).

“As of January 1, 2023, the costs of all our crushed limestone products will have an increase of 17 pesos per ton (10 percent),” the company also reported. Limestone Products.

Héctor Aguirre, developer and former president of Canadevi Nuevo León, disapproved of the price escalation due to the higher increase in cost who will suffer the houses new ones, in particular those of an economic type, as they are the ones that have proportionally more gray works.

For this reason, he asked the state government to fulfill its promise to halve the green tax as soon as possible and urgently summon the quarries to review scheduled increases in stone products.

“It is urgent that the Government put the quarries and that prices no longer rise because this is going to hit the demand for new houses more and consequently their production is going to drop more,” he warned.

Throughout the year, the canadevi de Nuevo León warned that the green tax increased the price of new social interest houses by 20 percent.

From last January to November, the production of houses in the Entity accumulated an annual drop of 21 percent, according to official figures.

On December 9, Governor Samuel García said that he will halve the green tax to 0.75 UMAs per cubic meter or fraction extracted from stone products, equivalent to 72.16 pesos.

However, Roberto Ortiz Ramones, state president of canadevisaid that to reduce the blow to the cost of houses, it is necessary to standardize the tax at a level similar to that of Coahuila, of 0.35 UMAs per cubic meter, equivalent to 33.67 pesos.