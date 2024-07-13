Home page politics

Greener in the green: Cem Özdemir on his summer tour in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. © Jens Büttner/dpa

Cem Özdemir is different from many Greens. This becomes clear on his summer trip when he addresses the topics of migration and criticism of the party. Above all, the question of his next career step hangs over everything.

Many cabinet members are currently on summer trips. Hardly anyone is touring the country as busily as Green politician Cem Özdemir. The Federal Minister of Agriculture is stopping in five federal states in five days. His Green cabinet colleague, Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, was away for two days. But the Swabian differs from his party colleagues not only in his love of travel – politically too. IPPEN.MEDIA was there.

Cem Özdemir: The “green-painted black man”?

The tour entitled “The Power of Our Country” takes Özdemir to rural areas in Germany. More than half of the population lives there. Far away from the big city, he visits showcase projects of successful village development such as a multi-generational house in North Rhine-Westphalia and talks to local people. Even though this trip is not primarily about agriculture, Özdemir meets farmers again and again.

In Lower Saxony he wants to visit a project for better public transport, where he is greeted by around 40 farmers who block the way with tractors. Özdemir gets on his bike and then talks to a farmer’s representative. For 20 minutes, the discussion is about too much bureaucracy, falling grain prices and prescribed nitrate limits. Özdemir explains and listens. “I didn’t expect that,” says the farmer afterwards.

At the first stop in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a pig farmer vents his anger, saying that conventional agriculture is disadvantaged. Özdemir contradicts this, saying that he is the “everyone’s agriculture minister”. However, some people accuse him of having a “hidden agenda” for more organic farming, while others say that he is a “black man with a green coat of paint” and that his positions are therefore close to the CDU.

Özdemir on crime statistics: “I know the numbers very well”

This may not be the case in agriculture, but in other areas Özdemir does show conservative views. For example, on migration. Unlike some Green politicians from the left wing, he does not avoid the issue. “We have to be crystal clear on this so that we do not lose acceptance,” said Özdemir during his summer tour at a citizens’ dialogue in Rhineland-Palatinate. Özdemir, who himself has a migration background, is crystal clear.

He calls for better support for immigrants, but also talks about crime statistics. “I know the numbers very well,” he says about the increased criminality among young men. Since this group is the one that comes to the country, it cannot be argued away. “Otherwise people will go to the AfD because they say the others are not talking about it.”

It seems as if he is at odds with the Greens’ course or at least with their communication on the migration issue. His party has become a “symbol for things that it can demonstrably not have been,” he says, referring to the situation in 2015/16, before making a remarkable statement: “The Greens would not have let a million people into the country. We wouldn’t have dared to do that.” The accusation that they were engaging in party politics would have been too great.

Özdemir on summer tour: “There are no Greens here”

Özdemir’s tour is a balancing act. The minister is going to places where traditionally few people vote for the Greens. The rule of thumb: the more rural the region, the fewer votes for his party. After the conversation with the farmers’ representative in Lower Saxony, a woman in the crowd calls out: “One more reason not to vote Green.” Özdemir knows that his party is struggling in the countryside. The Greens are perceived in the countryside as a big city party, he says in Schwerin. “We have probably contributed here and there to that being the case.”

Results of the Greens in the federal election by region

In total 14.8% non-rural regions 19.3% more rural regions 12.4% very rural regions 10.6%

Source: Thünen Institute. In the east the values ​​are even clearer.

In many places he visits, the Greens play no political role. “There are no Greens here,” says Steffen Klieme, CDU mayor of Neustadt-Glewe in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The CDU would “join in” with the SPD and the Left in the city council on green politics, for example in the energy concept with biogas, geothermal power plants, photovoltaics and wind power. Özdemir is enthusiastic. “I don’t know what the Greens could do better here.”

Özdemir’s political home is the city, not the country, even though he is the Minister of Agriculture. In the last federal election, he received his party’s best first-place vote result of 39.9 percent in Stuttgart. Now he wants to show that he can also be successful outside of the big city. On the tour, Özdemir often talks about solidarity in the country, he doesn’t use gender, and praises the “doers and shakers”. Özdemir wants to appear approachable. Between two appointments, he spontaneously stops at a horse farm and has a shot with the owners. He shakes hands with the police officers who accompany him, thanking them for their efforts. When he waves to a pensioner standing at the garden fence in Lower Saxony, she beams as if she had seen the Pope.

Will Cem Özdemir soon be Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg?

One of his favorite words is classHe says it when a cider farmer bottles apple juice, aspiring car mechanics tinker with a combustion engine, or someone tells him that they come from Baden-Württemberg. When it comes to his home state, the Swabian Özdemir particularly blossoms. During the tour he often says things like, he represents “the most beautiful constituency in Germany” or “Everyone likes the Swabians”. He does not reveal whether such statements are to be understood as an application for the office of Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg. But after Annalena Baerbock, another top Green may soon have to think about the future of his career. Özdemir is being touted as the successor to the outgoing head of government Winfried Kretschmann. Kretschmann is also sometimes considered a conservative Green.

Cem Özdemir has long been considered the favorite to be the Green Party’s top candidate in the next state election in Baden-Württemberg (archive photo). © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Özdemir appreciates the Swabian father of the country. On his tour he quotes: “First the country, then the party, then the person.” This was said before by Winfried Kretschmann. And he in turn quoted the former Prime Minister Erwin Teufel: a CDU member.

He also referred several times to the saying: “It’s nice here, but have you ever been to Baden-Württemberg?” There is even a rumor in Berlin that he puts up stickers like that all over Germany. With all the local folklore, he always forgets that the saying actually has a different meaning – and begins with “Nice here.” If he were to live in Stuttgart in the future, he could still learn the correct formulation. (Andreas Schmid)