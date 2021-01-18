Cem Özdemir talks to taz about his friend Armin Laschet and his weaknesses in foreign and climate policy. What about black and green?

taz: Mr. Özdemir, have you personally congratulated your friend Armin Laschet on being chairman of the CDU?

Cem Ozdemir: I thought I shouldn’t call him directly, he’ll be busy. But of course I congratulated him.

Was he your preferred candidate for the CDU chairmanship?

The CDU had to decide that, of course. But one thing is clear: The CDU has decided on someone who credibly stands for the cohesion of society and therefore, as a Greens and as a citizen of this country, you can definitely look forward to this result. But at the CDU party congress we also heard that the crucial future issues of climate protection and digitization are not exactly part of the Christian Democratic core repertoire.

Can Laschet be Chancellor?

You have to see that, but there have already been CDU chairmen in the past who were not trusted to do so. Kohl was then Federal Chancellor for 16 years and Angela Merkel will soon have 16 full years. And now also Green voters regret that the Merkel era is ending. At the same time, the end of the Merkel era also means that the cards will be reshuffled. And especially for the younger voters it should be said: It is not a natural law that the CDU always provides the chancellor in this country.

So is Laschet being underestimated?

Yes, it always was. Armin Laschet is a fighter who can deal with defeat. The CDU chairmanship is certainly the most ambitious task he has had so far and his success will be measured in election results. The CDU has of course the right to become the strongest party in the federal election and to provide the chancellor. Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck want to dispute this place for her, so it will be exciting.

55, is a member of the Bundestag and former party leader of the Greens. He has long been friends with the new CDU boss Armin Laschet. Both belonged to the “Pizzaconnection” in Bonn in the 1990s.

In the polls, it doesn’t look like too much tension at the moment, but something personal: You have known Laschet since the days of the so-called pizzaconnection in Bonn in the 1990s. What do you like about him?

It’s a real friendship that includes families too. You can count on things that are private to stay private. It began in the so-called pizzaconnection in Bonn, then continued in Brussels and Strasbourg, we both sat on the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.

Then he became Minister of Integration in North Rhine-Westphalia and appointed me to the Ministry’s Integration Advisory Board, and he even brought me into an away cultural game: the Aachen Carnival. What do you not do for your friends? And then we met again in the coalition negotiations on Jamaica.

And what do you like about him?

I saw him as someone with a sense of humor, with self-irony and as a real Christian Democrat. You can really emphasize both parts: Christian belief and Democrat. The flight to Moria last year, that was a sign. He didn’t have to do that. He took a risk, even though people tend to assume that he is staying in the comfort zone. He is a deeply convinced European. And what Norbert Röttgen criticized about the FDP – this criticism is more widespread among blacks than many at Springer-Verlag can imagine.

Röttgen, Laschet’s opponent for the CDU chairmanship has excluded black and yellow and said that the FDP members are “insecure cantonists” because they pinched against Jamaica in 2017. Does that mean Laschet also sees it that way – and his alleged enthusiasm for the FDP was purely strategic?

Anyone who has ever worked with the FDP leadership has a clear opinion on it. I don’t want to say more.

What does a CDU leader Laschet mean for the green federal election campaign?

That means that there are two things where we have very clear differences: In climate protection and also in foreign policy, I want to underline that very clearly.

Laschet is seen as a brake on climate protection. In one of the rounds of candidates, he only just warned against excessive climate protection because it could ruin the industry.

Laschet comes from the coal, he just has an open flank. For the Bundestag election campaign this means: We have climate protection. This is important. Laschet has not yet managed to build up its own expertise.

And in foreign policy?

Sometimes he lacks a compass. If you think of one or the other statement towards Assad, Putin or Erdogan, that is clearly too soft for me. And unfortunately he also belongs to the dictatorship pipeline fan club together with Ms. Schwesig. So far, he has not had the greatest competence in foreign policy, so that’s a good story for us.

Let’s assume that Laschet is a candidate for chancellor. It should also be eligible for many women. Does that speak for a green top candidate Annalena Baerbock? The Greens could score with a woman.

(laughs). Nice try. I can only say: The two federal chairmen will announce this when they have decided. And you will make the right decision.

Could Laschet’s stance on climate protection become a problem for a possible black-green coalition?

I don’t see that for now. After the election, we see what came out, talk to democratic parties and see whether it is enough for a stable government to be formed in the end. For us, climate protection is top priority and once a government has been formed, it will have to be on top for all partners, otherwise there will be no successful government.

That sounds pragmatic.

The point is that the country has to be governed sensibly, and solutions have to be found.

When it comes to migration and integration, Laschet is considered progressive – would it be easy to negotiate?

There is a lot of conflict in the details. Laschet has to represent the breadth of his party, as we do. But the basic assumption that the conditions in Moria are unbearable and in Bosnia as well, that we need a solution for this and that this also includes combating the causes of displacement, there is a lot in common. It will be rattling during the implementation.

Where exactly?

The willingness of the European Union to take in refugees? How do we deal with Erdogan? How much compromise can you imagine? How much commitment do we need in Africa? How much money are we willing to pay to combat the causes of displacement? What is Laschet’s view of arms exports? There are enough sources of conflict. But first they all have to be elected. At least the Union has now taken the first step. And I’ll say, regardless of the fact that I’m greener: I also have an interest in the Union being in reasonably calm waters. Our common main opponent is the radical right-wing AfD and everyone else who stands in the way of liberal democracy. With Laschet we have a partner who is clearly positioned. That is a value in itself that should not be underestimated.

You negotiated Jamaica with Laschet in 2017. How was the experience with him?

He is a reliable partner, I have no doubt about that. And he excelled as a bridge builder. Someone who negotiates hard on the matter, but who has been shown to be interested in solutions.

In NRW, with Reul as Minister of the Interior, Laschet has more of a hardliner on his side. Would that be a problem in the federal government for a black-green coalition?

In the end, it’s about the content that you adopt. We are far from giving cabinet posts. Now the voters decide first. But when it comes to internal security and the fight against right-wing radicalism, I did not see the CDU as the head of the movement in every federal state. Our democracy must defend itself against its enemies. There is not enough from the Union. In Saxony, for example, the CDU has shown in an impressive way that it has little knowledge of domestic politics. There is a minister of the interior, so you ask yourself what does he actually do for a living? We, on the other hand, can say very clearly: We have domestic political competence.

Are you calling for a green-run interior ministry?

Yes that would be good. We can do domestic politics and with people from Robert Habeck to Irene Mihalic and Konstantin von Notz we have the necessary expertise.

And you, Mr. Özdemir? When black and green comes, do you want to be a minister?

I want to get the direct mandate in Stuttgart and help ensure that the Greens get into the next government. Everything else comes as it comes.