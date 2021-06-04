If the Greens win the election, Cem Özdemir aims to become Minister of Transport. Will drivers soon have to suffer?

Berlin – Ever since it was founded, the Greens have focused on environmental policy. Achieving the stated climate goals is the top priority. In order to be able to realize this undertaking, Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has already made some of her intended measures public. The times could be difficult, especially for drivers. After all, the chancellor candidate is not only demanding that Increase in the price of fuel*, also a Speed ​​limit of 130 km / h on motorways* is necessary.

Her party colleague Cem Özdemir confirms Baerbock in her plans. As he would like to reveal in an interview with “Zeit” Özdemir in the election of the Green Minister of Transport* become. His route quickly becomes clear: “Anyone who thinks they need a fuel sucker should pay more,” says Cem Özdemir. Are dark times coming soon for drivers? *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.