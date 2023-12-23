Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 15:50

The Celular Seguro platform, a government application that blocks smartphones and digital applications, in case of loss, robbery or theft of the device, surpassed the mark of 500 thousand user registrations, until 3 pm this Friday (22), therefore, three days after the launch made by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), in partnership with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

The app is free and can be accessed via Cellular Insurance website from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security or in online application stores. In the Google Play Store, for cell phones with the Android operating system, 465,150 thousand were made downloads. On iPhone devices (iOS system) 194 thousand downloads were recorded. As a result, the application was the most downloaded in the country for two days in a row.

In total, the tool received 2,544 alerts from users regarding loss, theft or theft of devices, according to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The department's executive secretary, Ricardo Cappelli, declared that these numbers demonstrate people's confidence in the Ministry's actions in the face of problems.

“We are committed to solving the population’s most serious problems. This is the case in relation to organized crime, intentional lethal violent crimes and also in the fight against robbery and cell phone theft. We carry out actions that positively impact the daily lives of society.”

Register

The application was created to prevent the misuse of stolen or stolen cell phones, through faster notifications of the situation from operators and banking and credit institutions. With just one clickthe user can preserve data usually stored on cell phones, such as CPF numbers and passwords.

To do the register your cell phone insurance, before, the user must access their own account on the Gov.br portal, with their CPF login and password. There is no limit to registering numbers, but they must be linked to the CPF for the blocking to be effective.

The registered person will be able to indicate others they trust, who will be authorized to carry out the blocking, if the holder's cell phone is stolen, stolen or lost.

According to the MJSP, as of Friday afternoon, 331,470 trusted people had been included.

It is also possible for the victim to block the device by accessing the site by a computer. Furthermore, it is possible to access the application through browsers, such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, and record the incident in a simple way.

Block

In a simple process, citizens can contact banks and their telephone operator to block remote access to accounts and the device's signal. The blocking is not immediate and may vary depending on the banking institution, within 24 hours after the claim is registered.

After a cell phone has been lost, stolen or misplaced, the banks that have joined the project will block the accounts.

According to Febraban, the blocking of cell phones, using the devices' IMEI codes, which function as a unique “fingerprint” of each cell phone. This identification number, IMEI, allows operators to identify devices connected to their mobile phone network. The IMEI number can be accessed in the device's “Settings” menu and is available in the “About phone” tab. The IMEI number will appear next to the phone, model and serial numbers of the device. Another way to find your cell phone's IMEI is to look on the device's invoice or packaging.

The disconnection of telephone lines, however, will be in effect until February 2024.

To find out about the companies that have already joined the application, the user can check the platform's terms of use. To date, 12 banks have joined the initiative: Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Bradesco, Santander, Itaú, Banco Inter, Sicoob, XP Investimentos, Banco Safra, Banco Pan, BTG Pactual and Sicredi.

Data recovery

The Ministry states that there is no option for a temporary blockade. If the device is recovered, the user will have to contact the telephone operator and other partners of the Safe Cellular Project, such as banks and applications, to reactivate their access.

Fake news

Finally, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security warns cell phone owners to fake news that are being spread on the network about the operation of Celular Seguro. He states that the federal government does not access any data that is on the user's phone. Nor does it send emails or links for the user to access the platform.