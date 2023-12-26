Government tool has already received 3,850 notifications about lost, stolen or stolen cell phones

The Celular Seguro project, launched on December 19, has already surpassed the mark of 680 thousand registered Brazilians. As of this Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023), the platform had already carried out 3,850 blockages.

To use the Safe Cellular tool, simply access the website or the application (Android or Apple) and log in through your account gov.br. The user registers the device by providing the number, brand and model. It is possible to register more than one device, as long as the line is registered with the same user CPF.

Blocking the telephone line, using the chip, will only be available in the Celular Seguro app from February 9th. Until then, blocking the line is only possible through the telephone operator.

Read the step-by-step guide to using “Safe Cell Phone”:

REGISTER

download the application on your cell phone via Play Storefor Android devices, or via App Storefor iOS (iPhone); Login is done with the Gov.br account. Anyone who does not have a registration can do so; read the terms of use and click “I agree”; you can register as many devices as you want, as long as they are on your CPF; you will be asked to register the cell phones of trusted people. If your device is stolen, one of these people may request that it be blocked.

The government released a video showing how to use the app. Watch (2min45s):

OCCURRENCE RECORD

Recording the occurrence of loss, theft or theft can be done through the app by one of the indicated people, or by the owner of the cell phone on the program website. Read the procedure:

access “my phones” or “trustworthy phones”; find the lost cell phone in the list; click in “alert”; fill in the requested information; A protocol number will be displayed. Keep it; after registration is completed, the companies participating in the program are notified and the phone becomes unusable; important – recording the incident does not replace communication with police authorities, telephone operators and financial institutions.

With information from Brazil Agency.