“Quiet, he goes in another car,” he says Goyo Yeves When we ask him if he can speak sincerely how much he hurt that Jesus Cifuentes left them lying in 2002, when Celts short They were at the top. The saxophonist, who goes … In the convoy of the group of road to Pamplona when he attends ABC by phone, he does not hide that “it was a fat stick that cost a lot to understand,” but now, more than twenty years later, he is convinced that if the band leader had not taken that time, they would not be furrowing the same road.

After celebrating its 40th anniversary last year, this 2025 are embarked on a symphonic tour next to the Mediterrani virtuous orchestra called ‘Solos in the face of danger’, with which they will interpret their latest work ‘The world upside down’ “and of course the classics” next Monday and Tuesday at the New Alcalá Theater (20.30h, tickets from 37.80 euros).

They already played with orchestra in Asturias ten years ago.

Yes, but it was to record an album. There were also professional musicians of all kinds and origin, many of whom did not even know us. They were more ‘mercenaries’, so to speak. We also gave a concert with the Symphony of Castilla y León, but nothing more. This is a complete tour, which emerged in a very beautiful way.

And how was the idea born?

The director of the Virtuos Mediterrani orchestra, Gerardo Estrada, appeared one day in a our concert in Asturias. He appeared, told us that he was Venezuelan and that he played the violin, and told us that in his young times he had a group of folk in Venezuela that was very inspired by the short Celts. I even knew our first instrumental model! We were having dinner with him, we saw that he had incredible knowledge of our songs, and the friendship emerged. He told us about his orchestra and did some collaborations for our last album. It was a pass, because when we met too, we made fantastic arrangements. And from there the idea of ​​the tour arose.

So Gerardo is fulfilling a fan dream.

The truth is that. And see that he is a quoted uncle, who has worked with orchestras around the world. It has been a pass, pure magic. Rehearsing with them in Alicante, there was a time when I started crying with emotion.

It must be very refreshing to touch the usual hits in another way.

It is, and it will be a unique thing because it is not going to be recorded, nor will we do it again. The concert at our house, in Valladolid, we will record it with three cameras, but for enjoy our or as much as you upload it to YouTube.

Some media say that the 40 years celebrated them last year, others who now celebrate them with this tour …

It is that there is a lot of confusion with the date on which the group was born. Many people have read that in 1984 some institute kids got together with a teacher, blah, blah … But in reality, Celts short as a brand was born in 1986.

So the celebration will be next year?

Yes, yes. We will prepare something important. Already in electric.

It was not until the early nineties when they finally achieved success. And some thought it had been to arrive and kiss the saint.

It is true that many thought we came out of nowhere, but obviously it was not so. We started playing in the street, then in the bars, then we began to leave other villages, later to Castilla y León, and in the end to Madrid, where we could record a first album, and then another that was the one that hit the petardazo. That process lasted more than four years.

And until today.

The nineties were our prodigious decade, we sold a lot of albums and filled everything. We were even in the soup, we had ten numbers one in the 40 main ones that were tattooed to everyone. There it is easy for you to leave the clamp, but we knew how to wear it well. Now everything is much quieter, we are no longer in the Champions, we are struggling to maintain the category and not descend. But with a rhythm and status that is doing very well, and of which we are very satisfied.