Los Angeles (AFP)

Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum scored 62 points combined, leading the Boston Celtics to an exciting 128-120 victory over the Atlanta Hawks and clinching the first-round series of the playoffs 4-2, to reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the NBA.

The Celtics, runners-up last season, after losing against the Golden State Warriors, hit a semi-final date with the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers and its Cameroonian stars Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Trae Young, the star of the fifth match in Boston, scored 30 points and 10 assists in the final seconds, after a deadly hat-trick in the final seconds, that dragged the series into a sixth match in Atlanta.

But Young did not rise to the level in the second half, contenting himself with five points after the break, and hit 9 successful attempts out of 28 in the match.

Brown scored 32 points compared to 30 for Tatum for the Celtics, who scored 11 points in a row in the last quarter, which paved the way for victory, after the two teams exchanged the lead 22 times in the match and tied on 15 occasions.

“I think with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, we’ve hit the ball, we talked about that before the game, we do whatever it takes,” Tatum told TNT radio after the game.

The lead changed seven times in the last quarter alone, Brown equalized the numbers by three, then Al Horford, the former Hawks player, gave the Celtics a three-goal lead 3:35 minutes from the end “116-113”, to keep the team the advantage until the end.

Tatum scored another hat-trick after that, and then Brown made a save, before Tatum added a double to complete the Celtics’ 11 straight points, 2:07 minutes before the whistle.

After that, the Hawks did not succeed in reducing the difference to less than five points.

Marcus Smart finished the game with 22 points for the Celtics, while Malcolm Brogdon added 17 off the bench.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzola said: I think Smart was great, especially in the last minutes of the fourth quarter, he helped organize us.

Young, who scored 38 points in the fifth game, admitted that he was unable to confront Smart in the second half, “Marcus was very aggressive, in the second half, he was closer to me, they raised their performance on the physical level, it was difficult.”

In turn, Hawks coach Quinn Snyder acknowledged the power of the Celtics, “It was clear that it was difficult to deal with Tatum and Brown, which is what we expect.”

The Celtics have succeeded in 18 of 42 triples attempted, including six by Brown, and every Boston starter has scored at least one.

“Sometimes we just have to give credit when they deserve it,” Young said.

The Boston Celtics, the second seed in the East but the highest that remained in the region, after the sudden exit of the first Milwaukee Bucks by the eighth Miami Heat 4-1, will host the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers in the first match of the region’s semi-finals on Monday.

Philadelphia ended the series 4-0 against the Brooklyn Nets.

In the other district semi-final, the Heat will meet the New York Nicky, who eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1.