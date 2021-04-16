Celtics defeat Lakers



Moritz Wagner wins duel with Dennis Schröder



Moritz Wagner (l) from the Boston Celtics in a duel with Devontae Cacok from the Los Angeles Lakers.

los Angeles Dennis Schröder lost the duel with his national team colleague Moritz Wagner in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers lost 113: 121 to the Boston Celtics in their first home game in more than two weeks.

Basketball professional Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers have received their 22nd loss of the season in the North American NBA. Without the still not yet fit stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the champions lost 113: 121 on Thursday (local time) to the Boston Celtics, who underlined their playoff ambitions with their fifth success in a row.

The guests looked like the sure winners early on, after having been in the front with 27 points at times (111: 84). Los Angeles didn’t give up and was back two minutes before the end (110: 115). The Celtics brought their regular formation and saved the away win over time. Schröder could not build on his last performance and only placed eight points. Moritz Wagner from Berlin did not contribute any points for Boston in just over five minutes.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Golden State Warriors were too strong in the 101: 119 home defeat. Stephen Curry exceeded the 30-point mark for the ninth time in a row with 33 points and thus set a new personal best. Hartenstein converted a free throw in almost four minutes.

Michael Jordan speaks at Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame also announced that Michael Jordan will deliver the speech for the fatally injured Kobe Bryant at the induction ceremony for the NBA Hall of Fame. Originally, the admission should have taken place in the previous year, but due to the corona pandemic, the celebration was postponed to May 15.

Bryant had won the championship five times with the Lakers. In January 2020, he and eight other people – including one of his daughters – were killed in a helicopter crash.

