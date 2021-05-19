Los Angeles (AFP)

Superstar Jason Taitum led the Boston Celtics to the playoff roles of the NBA, with his effective contribution to the victory over the Washington Wizards 118-100 in the seventh and eighth place play-offs in the Eastern District, while the Indiana Pacers reached the final play-offs, by defeating On the Charlotte Hornets 144-117, in the ninth and tenth appendix of the same district.

Under the 2020-2021 season system, teams ranked first to sixth in the Eastern and Western regions included direct qualification to the playoffs, while teams from seventh to tenth places were playing a supplement, for the last two cards.

The seventh and eighth place players play a match for the direct qualifying card, provided that the loser meets the winner between the ninth and tenth to reserve the last card.

And within the Celtics seventh place, and the first round of the “Playoffs” will meet with the Brooklyn Nets, while the Wizards will play with the Pacers to determine the final eighth-place holder to qualify for the “playoff”, who will meet the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers, the leaders of the Eastern Province.

In the Western Region, the Los Angeles Lakers meet the seventh with the Golden State VIII to determine the seventh place, while the San Antonio Spurs ninth with the Mimphs Grizzlies tenth to face the loser in the Lakers and Warriors extension.

In the first match at the TD Garden in Boston, in front of 4789 spectators, Taitum scored 50 points, including 17 of 17 free throws with eight rebounds, and four assists, and imposed himself as a star in the match, with his colleague Kimba Walker who scored 29 points with seven Follow-ups, to frustrate the king of “Triple Double”, the star of Wizards, Russell Westbrook, who only scored 20 points with 14 rebounds and five assists.

Boston won the first quarter in his favor by a difference of six points “27-21”, but Washington responded strongly in the second, winning it 33-25, to end the first half, ahead of one basket “54-52”.

Boston regained its balance in the third quarter, and hit hard by winning by 12 points «38-26», thanks to the brilliance of Taitum and Kimba, who dissolved the difference of the two points that were behind their team at the end of the first half, and gave him a progress that reached 16 points, before the guests reduced him to 10 Score «90-80».

Boston continued his superiority in the last quarter, and settled it in his favor by eight points “28-20”, ending the match in his favor by a difference of 18 points “118-100”.

“It is a big show,” Titum said after the match, adding: “We wanted to compete for the card. Everyone played well and contributed to the victory. We feel good about ourselves.”

The Celtics entered the match with one victory in their last six games in the regular league, but he did well in the play-off and secured his card to the finals, where hot confrontations with the Brooklyn Nets and his creative trilogy James Harden, Kevin Durant and Carey Irving awaited him.

Substitute Tristan Thompson also starred in Boston with his Double Double, scoring 12 points and 12 rebounds.

On the other hand, Bradley Bell was the best scorer in the ranks of the Wizards with 22 points, and his last hope to be on the playoff remains pending the victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers did not give any chance to the Charlotte Hornets during his hosting of the “Bankers Life Fieldhouse”, specifically in the first three quarters of the confrontation, and threw him out of competition.

And the Pacers hit hard in the first quarter and settled in his favor by a difference of 16 points “40-24”, and expanded it to 24 points at the end of the first half “69-45”, after winning the second 29-21, and then to 30 points at the end of the third quarter “108- 78 », after winning it 39-33, before trailing by three points in the last quarter« 36-39 », to end the match with a difference of 27 points (144-117).

The Baysers owe his victory to his collective performance, the fact that eight of his players have succeeded in overcoming the ten-point barrier, led by the main five-year-old Ushai Presset (23), Doug McDermott (21), Malcolm Brogdon (16), and the Lithuanian giant Domantas Sabonis (14 points with 21 rebounds). Nine assists, and Justin Holiday (12 points).

And shine on the substitutes T. Jay McConnell «17 points» and Georgian Joja Petadze (14 points and 10 rebounds).

“I feel that everyone’s confidence is the highest throughout the year, and this is the perfect timing for us,” Sabonis said.

On the other hand, Miles Bridges emerged from the ranks of the Hornets, scoring 23 points with eight rebounds and four assists, and substitute Cody Zeller with 17 points.