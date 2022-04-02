Celtic vs. Real Madrid, live: follow the Spanish League live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Real Madrid celebrates goal in the Spanish league.
Carlo Ancelotti will not lead the match from the bench after testing positive for covid-19.
April 02, 2022, 11:14 AM
The French Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy return directly to the Real Madrid starting team After recovering from his muscle injuries, he started against Celta in Balaídos, a game that Carlo Ancelotti will not direct due to coronavirus, and in which he grants Dani Carvajal a break from the start.
The last test carried out on Ancelotti at his home did not give the result he needed to fly to Vigo on Saturday morning and it will be his son, Davide, who manages Real Madrid at Balaídos.
Follow the game here:
Celta and Real Madrid line-ups
