In fact, this is roughly the wandering itinerary of the 2016 film directed by Michael McNamara, which develops around the Canadian actor and voice actor Jay Baruchel, discovering his origins and love for sport. Accompanied by the Irish sports journalist Eoin O’Callaghan, the protagonist in fact starts from the country of maple syrup and from his passion for the Montréal Canadiens, the NHL hockey franchise that has a strong link with the Catholic tradition, a little same goes for Celtic in Scotland. After a stop in Ireland, in fact, the two’s journey will end in Glasgow, in the home of the green-and-whites who likewise exude tradition, passion and above all sport. From the ice where you dream of the Stanley Cup to the lawn where you can breathe the Old Firm – the derby against Rangers -, “Celtic Soul” is perfect for those who love to browse the origins of the symbiotic relationship between man and sport, in the romantic and fascinating path that moves from popular traditions and leads to the colors of a uniform. “The team chooses the fan, not the other way around”.