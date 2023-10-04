Celtic Lazio streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

CELTIC LAZIO STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 4 October 2023, at 9pm Celtic and Lazio take to the pitch at Celtic Park in Glasgow, a match valid for the group stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the Celtic Lazio match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the final of the top European competition in detail:

Celtic Lazio: where to watch it on TV

The Champions League match between Celtic and Lazio will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Celtic Lazio kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 4 October 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Celtic Lazio will be visible via the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the Celtic Lazio Champions League final on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for this evening’s match:

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Taylor, Phillips, Scales; Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni