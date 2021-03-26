The draw of the National Team against Greece has not gone unnoticed by him Celtic. The official club account has published a tweet with a photo of Iago Aspas with the movie soundtrack Titanic played by a flute out of tune as the image zooms in on the player’s face. The message from the Vigo team goes directly to Luis Enrique after the absence of the soccer player from Moaña in the last call for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

The Spanish coach chose Morata, scorer of the goal against Greece, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Bryan Gil and Dani Olmo for the attack of La Roja. Iago Aspas, 33, was left out of the 24 chosen. The forward has nine goals and eight assists in the 24 games that have been played in LaLiga.