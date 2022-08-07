The refectory of the Convent of San Francisco hosted the presentation of the official program of the Fair and Festivals 2022 in Mula, by the mayor of the city.

Music occupies a leading role. They will perform during the Celtas Cortos (September 20) and Antonio Orozco (September 22) festivities, both at Mula Deportiva. Other artists such as Nill Moliner, Omar Montes and José de las Heras will also come to Mula, as well as a Tribute to the G Men and the Festival of the 90s, and the Kids Festival, for the little ones.

One more year the Ciudad de Mula Theater Encounter will be held, which reaches its XXXVIII edition. It will take place at the Lope de Vega Theater, from Monday, September 12 to Friday, September 16. The performances will begin at 9:00 p.m.

On the other hand, in the Cristóbal Gabarrón park the festive area will be located, with eight bars opened by the different pubs in the town. It will open from noon to 6:00 a.m. The space of the Gran Vía is recovered, where the fair booths will be installed.

The poster for the 2022 Fair and Festival is the work of the Muleño artist Patricio Gabarrón.