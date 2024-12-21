Celta defeated a Real Sociedad in Balaídos that left a poor impression thanks to a double from Pablo Durán in a duel that pitted two mid-table teams against each other.

Real Sociedad had gone 674 minutes without conceding a goal and in five they conceded two. Alguacil’s team had problems since the warm-up before the start of the game, in which Aguerd was injured and Jon Pacheco had to go out in his place.

Celta came out with more impetus and in the 5th minute Remiro prevented Alfon’s goal with his forearm. The chances continued for the locals but the Real wall resisted until the 41st minute, when a combination of the players of the light blue team ended in a shot by Pablo Durán from outside the area that managed to open the scoring. In added time, Celta doubled their advantage after a pass from Borja Iglesias to Alfon and another from the winger that helped Durán achieve the double.

The second half began with a triple change in Real. Alguacil put Oskarsson, Jon Martín and Becker on the field and retired Barrenetxea, Aihen Muñoz and Turrientes. Although he started dominating, he soon lost the third, at 50 minutes, again by Pablo Durán, but the referee, Busquets Ferrer, annulled the goal and the subsequent hat trick due to offside by Borja Iglesias. Then the same player would touch him again in a heads-up that Remiro broke up.

La Real tried until the end, but with little steam. Kubo came on for Oyarzabal but the match was very comfortable for the Celtiñas, supported by some good save from Guaita to preserve the advantage.

The Coliseum

Mallorca wins with a solid defense

Mallorca continues its good streak in the League and defeated Getafe at the Coliseum thanks to a penalty goal scored in the 53rd minute by Canadian Larin. The first half was very even, with better chances for the vermillions. Bordalás removed Djené for Berrocal at half-time, and he committed the penalty that would decide the match.

The end was a harassment from the azulones but they have very few goals and Mallorca is one of the teams that defends the best. This season those from Arrasate are candidates for European positions. Getafe needs to sign in the winter market or they will end up with qualifying problems.