Last day of LaLiga in which Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona will face each other. Game in which the visitors do not play anything, since they have already established themselves as league champions four dates after it ended. Quite the opposite for the locals who, after a bad dynamic, are one of the teams that will fight in this last day not to descend to the silver category.
Below we leave all the information prior to this meeting.
In which stadium is Celta vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Vigo
Stadium: Abanca Balaídos
Date: Sunday June 4
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you see Celta vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN, Movistar LaLiga TV Bar
Live stream: DAZN and Movistar+
How can you see Celta vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you see Celta vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you see Celta vs FC Barcelona on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN
How can you see Celta vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Radio Nacional and Onda Cero.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Girona
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
1-2 D
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
3-0V
|
The league
|
Real Valladolid
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Real society
|
1-2 D
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
For this important meeting the Galician team will not have any casualties. Carvalho will have his entire squad.
They will not be able to be Ronald Araújo, due to a calf injury; Pedri since he suffers from thigh problems; and Balde after the harsh tackle he received against Mallorca that caused damage to his ankle ligament
Celtic: Ivan Villar; Hugo Mallo, Mingueza, Unai Núñez, Javi Galán; Carles Pérez, Tapia, Gabri Veiga, De la Torre; Blades, Larsen
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Christensen, Marcos Alonso; De Jong, Eric Garcia, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
Celtic 2-1 FC Barcelona
