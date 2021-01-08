VILLARREAL

The visiting team needs victory if they want to sleep in European positions. Emery’s men have accumulated two victories in a row, one in LaLiga and another in the Copa del Rey, and they want to return to a positive streak of matches to return to the Champions League, the great goal of the year. For tonight’s game it will have the casualties of Alcácer, Iborra, Mario and Alberto Moreno.

As to follow: Gerard Moreno. The forward is in full swing and does not want it to end tonight.