He was about to complete two years at Celta, but Eduardo Chacho Coudet will not reach that date, affected by the new future that opened up at the club last summer. The arrival of Luis Campos as sports advisor opened a gap between the offices and the bench. “It was different before. He had a more direct participation in the signings”, pointed out the coach when shortly before the fourth league game he received the star signing of the summer, the Norwegian Larsen, an investment of 11 million euros that was made when it was already known that quite a few of the pieces that Campos had recruited were not to Coudet’s liking. Now Celta’s coach is called Carlos Carvalhal, he is 56 years old, he is Portuguese like Campos and the sky-blue club is his 21st destination in 24 years of experience. His longest stay at a club was signed at Sheffield Wednesday, with whom he succumbed twice in the promotion play-offs to the Premier League in 2016 and 2017.

“I think we have lost some quality from last season. I, who am the striker, if I have to go down and make the move back… Either I’m the father or I’m the mother”, settled Iago Aspas after the last game at home against Getafe that ended with an agonizing draw over the hour . Then came the defeat in Almería, a date in which Celta went ahead on the scoreboard through Gabri Veiga, the latest talent from their nursery promoted to the first team. At the celebration, the soccer player ran to hug Coudet. Shortly after a rigorous expulsion of Veiga himself paved the way for a defeat that precipitated events. Campos was already working on a relay.

In the first quarter of the championship, Celta is one point above relegation after adding four points in the last eight games. When Coudet arrived in November 2020, almost at the same time as the championship, he directed a match in Seville shortly after getting off the plane and the team ranked bottom. He finished the season eighth, next to the European positions. Last season the team never approached the red zone. It was then that president Carlos Mouriño handed over the club’s sports management to Luis Campos, who shortly after reached a similar agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to carry out the same functions. “He bills a fixed per season, just like a coach. He can do precious work”, defends Mouriño.

Campos, who was presented in Vigo as a kind of guru, opened a script that Mouriño summarized in an interview with the newspaper As. “”He always says that he is not a technical secretary, but rather an architect of the teams. He says that to put together the puzzle he needs to get into the bowels of the club, to know what the fans think, what style of play they like or what the coach wants… He gets into everything and then designs”.

The first traces of the new Celta de Campos drew the transfer of the youth squad and international Brais Méndez for 14 million euros to Real Sociedad to invest 19 in the Norwegian striker Starnd Larsen and two attacking midfielders: De la Torre, an American international who He has played 49 minutes so far in the League, and Swedberg, an 18-year-old promise for which five million euros were paid and who is blank for the season. Coudet pointed out that it is a pity that he does not have a record in the subsidiary. The Argentine coach, who received most of the additions on the closing of the market and cannot have Denis Suárez due to the player’s disagreements with the board, had gotten used to distributing most of the minutes with a core of just thirteen or fourteen soccer players. “We lack that type of footballer who links midfield with forward”, settled Aspas.

After just three wins in twelve games, with the prospect of a duel against Osasuna on Saturday in Balaídos and a visit to Vallecas before the World Cup break, Coudet leaves Vigo while the doors of his long-awaited River Plate are ajar to succeed Marcel Gallardo. Carlos Carvalhal arrives, a Portuguese with the patina of a theoretician whom Jose Mourinho called “king of coaches”, an apostle of tactical periodization promoted by the Faculty of Sports Sciences of the University of Porto. Celta has already flirted with that creed. Carvalhal coincided in the classroom with Miguel Cardoso, whom he enrolled in his coaching staff at Os Belenenses and Braga. In November 2018 Celta called Cardoso to lead the team. “I think he’s going to do a good job,” said his mentor. He barely lasted fifteen games in Vigo.

