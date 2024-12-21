















































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Celtic – Royal Society of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played in Abanca Balaídos at 4:15 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Celta – Real Sociedad

Classification and statistics between Celta – Real Sociedad

Celta comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Seville



while Real Sociedad played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



The Palms



. He Celtic currently occupies the position number 13 of LaLiga EA Sports with 21 points, while its rival,

Royal Societyoccupies the place 7 with 25 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Celta calendar, the Real Sociedad calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.