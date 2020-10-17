Celta played a good game, especially in the first half, but Atlético won thanks to their punch up, their main handicap in many games. Three points that raise the morale of the rojiblanco team and put Celta in a small crisis. In just four games, Luis Suárez has experienced almost everything at Atlético: he felt like a star in his debut and felt what the loneliness of the 9 is in the match against Villarreal. In Huesca he had a chance and he failed it. A carousel, wow. In Balaídos he had to smile again. The first ball he touched was inside. The play was perfect, one of those that the coaches dream of and is rehearsed over and over again: pass to the hole from Koke to Costa, great left for the entrance of the left-handed side and assistance from Manu Sánchez for Luis Suárez to mark as the goals score. pure strikers: first class, well placed … Great. The Cholo team went all out and when it does it has a lot of cattle. Because its quality is joined by intensity and desire. An Atlético with Koke in command and with Lemar trying to show that he is not as bad as some may think. And with the debut of Torreira, to which Cholo gave the title as soon as he could. It was nice while it lasted, although it didn’t make it long.

It was a rare first half, with a Celta reaching the Oblak area a lot. It is not normal for Atlético to be shot ten times at goal in half. Oblak saved the equalizer in a heads up against Santi Mina. Before, the stick had already avoided the tie. A rare encounter because Atlético suffered at the back and felt good with the ball, enjoying the ball. The world upside down. Celta could and should have tied. But it did not. A Celta with Aspas in a gamer plan, moving all over the place, with the security that gives feeling a higher category footballer. A Celta with a drawing of five defenders, but with his sides reaching the bottom. He created very serious problems for Atlético, but Oblak didn’t fit in.

The local coach regretted the circumstance of going to rest without having scored. The start of the second half was almost a copy of the first, although Suárez did not score after a nice play by Koke and a career by Diego Costa. Carrerón that finished with the injured Hispanic-Brazilian. It could have been 0-2 and Atlético closed the game. Encounter that ended for Suárez in minute 64. Summary: twice, one goal. João Félix, Marcos Llorente and Carrasco were then in charge of taking the offensive initiative of the team. Celta also made changes. Aspas was still the best, he appeared everywhere, overflowing, looking for support … And with Nolito more protesting than anything else. Atlético has already positioned itself as always, sure, without giving away almost anything, with a Celta with an apparent dominance but without creating danger. A face-to-face meeting for the Cholo team, who saw how the minutes went by.

Simeone decided that the match was over when he put Herrera on the field with fifteen minutes to go. Atlético waited for the cons to make the second. Marcos Llorente did not score in a good individual action. Torreira, even injured in the last minutes, tried to close spaces to avoid any incursion by Celta. And Carrasco scored the second in discount in a match that Atlético had already won.