























































































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Celtic – Osasuna of LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in Abanca Balaídos to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Celta – Osasuna

Classification and statistics between Celta – Osasuna

Celta arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



Athletic



while Osasuna played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



real Madrid



. He Celtic Currently occupies the position number 14 of LaLiga EA Sports with 30 points, while its rival, the

Osasunaoccupies the Post 8 With 33 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Celtic calendar, the Osasuna calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.