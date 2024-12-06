LaLiga EA Sports continues its course and this Friday December 6

They will measure their strength in the Abanca Balaídos stadium

Celtic and Majorca

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 16 of the championship.

Celta comes into the match having faced Espanyol and Barcelona while Mallorca played their last LaLiga EA Sports matches against Valencia and Las Palmas. After the match against Mallorca, Celta will play against Sevilla and Real Sociedad. For its part, Mallorca will play against Girona and Getafe.

Celtic – Mallorca

LaLiga EA Sports standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Abanca Balaídos stadium, Celtic occupies the position number 12 of the LaLiga EA Sports classification with 18 points, while

Majorca occupies the position number 6 of the table with 24 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the EA Sports LaLiga standings.

So far, in LaLiga EA Sports Celta has a balance of 23

goals in favor

and 27

goals against which have meant 5 games won, 3 drawn and 7 lost. Mallorca comes into the match having scored 16 goals and conceded 18, which has translated into 7 games won, 3 drawn and 6 lost.

So far in the championship, Celta has achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses at home, while Mallorca has achieved 4 wins, 0 draws and 3 losses as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga EA Sports top scorer and assist tables before the match between Celta and Mallorca.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

EA Sports LaLiga match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Celta and Mallorca today

The match between Celta and Mallorca corresponding to the day Day 16 of LaLiga EA Sports takes place today, Friday, December 6, at the Abanca Balaídos. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Celta calendar, the Mallorca calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.