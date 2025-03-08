



































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Celtic – Leganés of LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in Abanca Balaídos to the 14:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn LaLiga, LaLiga Tv Bar

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Celta – Leganés

Classification and statistics between Celta – Leganés

Celta arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



Girona



while Leganés played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Getafe



. He Celtic Currently occupies the position number 9 of LaLiga EA Sports with 34 points, while its rival, the

Leganésoccupies the Post 15 With 28 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Celtic calendar, the Leganés calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.