Celta and Getafe will meet in Balaídos with different ambitions. In this final stretch of the season, those of Coudet are far from the European positions, specifically to seven points. Those of Bordalás are immersed in a bad streak of results, since they accumulate two consecutive defeats.

Schedule: what time is LaLiga Santander Celta-Getafe?

The Celta-Getafe of matchday 36 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 8:00 p.m.. With 47 points and a great victory against Villarreal, Celta come to the match in good shape.

Television: how to watch Celta-Getafe from LaLiga Santander live on TV?

Celta-Getafe from matchday 36 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange and Jazztel platforms. Getafe are going through difficult moments, the defeat against Eibar left them touched and they are gradually approaching the relegation places.

Internet: how to follow LaLiga Santander’s Celta-Getafe online?

The match between Celta-Getafe can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the pikes for Biwenger.

LaLiga Santander standings

