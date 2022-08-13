72′



Gooooool! Celta de Vigo 2, Espanyol 1. Edu Expósito (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box.



71′



Foul by Carles Pérez (Celta de Vigo).



71′



Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



70′



Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Carles Pérez enters the field replacing Gonçalo Paciência.



68′



Foul by Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo).



68′



Óscar Gil (Espanyol) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



67′



Attempt missed. Adrián Embarba (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the area very close to the left post but went slightly wide. Assisted by Oscar Gil.



67′



Foul by Franco Cervi (Celta de Vigo).



67′



Sergi Darder (Espanyol) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



65′



Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Celta de Vigo).



65′



Óscar Gil (Espanyol) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



63′



Gooooool! Celta de Vigo 2, Espanyol 0. Gonçalo Paciência (Celta de Vigo) header from the center of the box.



60′



Vinicius Souza (Espanyol) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.



60′



Óscar Rodríguez (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



60′



Foul by Vinicius Souza (Espanyol).



58′



Franco Cervi (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled on the right wing.



58′



Foul by Adrián Embarba (Espanyol).



57′



Attempt missed. Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.



56′



Substitution in Espanyol, Adrián Embarba enters the field replacing Nicolás Melamed.



56′



Change in Espanyol, Edu Expósito enters the field replacing Fernando Calero.



52′



Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iago Aspas.



51′



Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



51′



Foul by Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).



fifty’



Shot standing under sticks at ground level. Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box.



48′



Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



48′



Foul by Fernando Calero (Espanyol).



48′



Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



46′



Substitution, Celta de Vigo, Renato Tapia enters the field replacing Augusto Solari.



Second half begins Celta de Vigo 1, Espanyol 0.



45’+3′



First half ends, Celta de Vigo 1, Espanyol 0.



45’+2′



Gooooool! Celta de Vigo 1, Espanyol 0. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



Four. Five’



Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box went too high following a corner kick.



Four. Five’



Corner, Celta de Vigo. Corner committed by Leandro Cabrera.



41′



Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta de Vigo).



41′



Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



39′



Óscar Rodríguez (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



39′



Dangerous play by Vinicius Souza (Espanyol).



38′



Attempt missed. Brian Oliván (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box goes too high from a direct free kick.



37′



Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.



37′



Foul by Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo).



37′



Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) has received a foul in the opposite field.



35′



Foul by Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo).



35′



Sergi Darder (Espanyol) has received a foul in the opposite field.



3. 4′



Franco Cervi (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled on the left wing.



3. 4′



Foul by Óscar Gil (Espanyol).



33′



Augusto Solari (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



33′



Foul by Joselu (Espanyol).



32′



Óscar Rodríguez (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



32′



Foul by Vinicius Souza (Espanyol).



29′



Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) header from the center of the box following a free kick.



28′



Gonçalo Paciência (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the opponent’s half.



28′



Foul by Sergi Gómez (Espanyol).



27′



Foul by Gonçalo Paciência (Celta de Vigo).



27′



Sergi Darder (Espanyol) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



25′



Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



25′



Foul by Brian Oliván (Espanyol).



24′



Foul by Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol).



24′



Javi Galán (Celta de Vigo) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



22′



Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box goes high and to the left. Assisted by Augusto Solari.



twenty-one’



Foul by Franco Cervi (Celta de Vigo).



twenty-one’



Óscar Gil (Espanyol) has received a foul in the opposite field.



19′



Foul by Óscar Gil (Espanyol).



19′



Javi Galán (Celta de Vigo) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



fifteen’



Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.



fifteen’



Brian Oliván (Espanyol) has been fouled on the left wing.



fifteen’



Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).



14′



Joselu (Espanyol) has been fouled on the left wing.



14′



Foul by Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo).



12′



Offside, Celta de Vigo. Augusto Solari tries a through ball, but Iago Aspas is caught offside.



12′



Gonçalo Paciência (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iago Aspas with a headed pass.



9′



Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol).



9′



Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



8′



Corner, Spanish. Corner committed by Agustín Marchesín.



8′



Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



7′



Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).



7′



Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled on the right wing.



5′



Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



5′



Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta de Vigo).



5′



Attempt missed. Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol) header from the center of the area.



3′



Corner, Spanish. Corner committed by Unai Núñez.



First part begins.



0′

