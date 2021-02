Elche: Stuck, without ideas and with the descent in the heels. Thus comes the Elche team to the duel with Celta. A special duel, since Christian Baragarnik, owner of the team, is representative of the Celta coach. To end the fifteen week winless streak, Almirón will bet on Carrillo and Boyé above.

As to follow: Lucas Boyé. The forward of Elche returns to Balaídos, where it happened without pain or glory in 2018.