After the national team break, LaLiga Santander returns. This weekend, Real Madrid will visit the Balaídos stadium to face Celta de Vigo in a match that the Whites need to win to consolidate their leadership after the defeat in the Clásico.
Throughout history, Celta and Madrid have met 111 times in the First Division with 65 wins for the Madrid team, 29 losses and 17 draws, with 259 goals scored by the whites compared to 144 scored by the sky-blue team.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is Celta – Real Madrid? The match will be played at the Balídos stadium, Vigo, with a capacity for 29,000 spectators.
When and what time is Celta – Real Madrid? The match will be played on Saturday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Spain (10:30 a.m. in Mexico and 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and Chile)
On which TV channel can I watch Celta – Real Madrid? In Spain, through Movistar LaLiga 1. In Mexico, on Sky HD. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on ESPN2 Sur.
Where can I watch Celta – Real Madrid ‘online’? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela in Star +. And in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN App.
What was the last result between Celta and Real Madrid?
The last time these two teams met was this season on matchday 4 in a match where Ancelotti’s team won with a resounding 5-2 victory with a hat-trick from Benzema, in addition to goals from Vinicius and Camavinga. Santi Mina and Franco Cervi scored the goals for the Galician team.
LAST NEWS
Celta Vigo
In the last game before the national team break, Celta de Vigo did not go beyond a draw (0-0) against Betis in Balaídos. That point was insufficient for Eduardo Coudet’s men who lost tenth place to Osasuna and are now eleventh with 36 points, 10 more than the relegation zone.
For this match, the Argentine coach will have practically the entire squad at his disposal. Hugo Mallo will not be able to play, he has been injured for a long time and will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured patella. Little by little, Coudet is recovering his internationals, Néstor Araujo, Renato Tapia and Joseph Aidoo.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid suffered a severe setback after losing the Clásico 0-4 in the last game before the break. Even so, the Whites are leaders with a 9-point advantage over Sevilla, which is second, but they need to win to reaffirm themselves and avoid unnecessary setbacks in this final stretch of the League.
At the moment there are two confirmed casualties for this match, Eden Hazard who has had to undergo surgery again, and coach Carlo Ancelotti who tested positive for Coronavirus. In addition, Benzema, Isco and Mendy are doubtful and it will be necessary to see if they arrive on time. Those who will be available are the 7 internationals who were called up with their national teams.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Celta Vigo: diture; Kevin, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Beltran; Brais, Denis Suarez, Cervi; Iago Aspas and Galhardo
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema
FORECAST 90min
Real Madrid have had time to forget about the Clásico and focus on the final stretch of the season. The white team should demonstrate its superiority and beat Celta but from time to time the return of international breaks gets stuck for Madrid. Balaídos may not be one of the easiest pitches in LaLiga, but Ancelotti’s team is a favourite, it has better quality players and more resources on the bench… although Carletto doesn’t usually use them.
Result: Celta de Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid
