The Celta entered the fight for the European squares after lengthening its good streak by defeating Leganés in 2-1, with goals from Mingueza and Alfon, which traced Rosier’s initial. The Leganés could fall to descent places according to the results of Las Palmas and Valencia.

The three goals of the game were scored in the first part. The first was for visitors, in the 18th minute. Juan Cruz won in the jump to Marcos Alonso a divided ball, went to the bottom line and focused so that Rosier finished off the stick 0-1. The tie would arrive in E 26 in a great play between Alfon and Mingueza that ended with the former Barça placing the ball on the net.

The game was able to change definitively in 35. Borja Iglesias fell to the ground and Díaz de Mera did not hesitate to be a penalty and expel Nastasic cucumber central. The VAR entered into action and its revision of the play rectified everything, neither penalty nor expulsion. Celta would mark in the addition of the first part by taking advantage of Alfon, the best is his team a great assistance of Borja Iglesias in a pass to the hole in a play that had started with heel.

The second part

Guaita slows Leganés

The second part was more of Leganés, but Celta resisted protected by the good stops of Guaita. Iker Losada scored 3-1 in 88, but the VAR also annulled what would have been the goal of the tranquility of the Celtiñas. In 94 the Leganés asked for a penalty for Mingueza, but they did not grant it and the Celta grabbed a victory suffered.