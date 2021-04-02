January 5, 2021 was the beginning of a curse for Joseph Aidoo. That afternoon of the Three Kings parade, the Ghanaian center-back played his first game of the year in Ibiza, in a cup duel that still takes the colors away from the squad. The defender was one of those responsible for that blushing win (5-2) and since then he has not raised his head.

What’s more, his presence on the pitch is a drain on Coudet’s team, as the numbers attest. In this 2021 he has only played 253 minutes between LaLiga and Copa del Rey and in that time the Vigo players conceded eleven goals, which means receiving a goal every 23 minutes, an average of four goals per game.

Araújo’s injury opens the door of ownership to Joseph Aidoo, who will be paired with Murillo in the back row. The precedents with them as a duo in 2021 is not at all hopeful for the olívic interests. They only completed two full matches, but the numbers again leave Aidoo in a bad place, as they received three goals against Huesca and the aforementioned little hand against Ibiza. In short, eight goals in two games.

What’s more, Aidoo is used to making too many concentration errors, either on the mark or when the ball is released., thus throwing away his extraordinary physical marvel. Perhaps that is why his words were even more surprising, stating that he was convinced of fulfilling his dream of playing for Bayern Munich. He must first show that he is capable of having minutes at Celta, starting with this Sunday’s game against Alavés.