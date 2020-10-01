Celta and Barça see each other tonight in a confrontation that usually leaves goals and show! Koeman’s men are back on the scene after the win against Villarreal, a game that left good feelings for the Barça team.

The Barcelona coach could use an eleven identical to the one in the first game of the season with Ansu Fati and Griezmann accompanying Messi in attack.

AS to follow: Ansu Fati. The Barça squad was the main protagonist of the match against Villarreal, scoring two goals and forcing a penalty.