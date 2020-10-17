CELTIC

The Vigo team is also forced to win after adding three days in a row without achieving victory and in which they have only added one point and in which they have only managed to score one goal. The last time he managed to beat Atleti was in 2018. Tied on points with those of Cholo, with two more games, adding a defeat would bring them closer to the relegation places.

As to follow: Iago Aspas: The forward, once again, will be the one who guides the team and the one in charge of scoring the goals.