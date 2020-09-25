Times of tribulation in Zorrilla. Real Valladolid is immersed in the middle of the market, after the bad image given in Seville. With significant injuries. Without knowing if all the players who are will be from October 6. With Yom Kippur in full swing ‘confining’ Weissman. It is what it is. The substantial thing is the three points at stake against Celta. The week has gone by and there has been almost no talk about the game, as if it were just another friendly from the preseason in which there is nothing at stake. The clubs are all a bit confused, accepting the start of the season after the market closes, and they do not realize that the points for September are worth the same as those for the rest of the months of the competition. Winning against Celta presents capital to scare away doubts, gain calm, catch oxygen in the table and suddenly break the somewhat pessimistic forecasts that I denote in the Real Valladolid environment.

I said it and I keep it: it is time to act with energy, to make important decisions for the configuration of the squad, without shaking the pulse in the arrivals and departures and thinking not only in the short term of the entity, but also trying to capitalize on it with future players who come to perform now. But you have to do everything from the tranquility, without ashes that spoil the atmosphere because of the troubled river. Ronaldo, Miguel Ángel Gómez and Sergio must go hand in hand and understand each other, without wanting to impose only their opinion and looking for the best for the institution. That is the path that has worked very well so far and that does not have to work again. I insist, moment of important decisions but from the calm and tranquility.

And Celta de Aspas and Nolito arrive. Very similar to last year, reinforced by the arrival of Renato Tapia, a Peruvian who can become the celestial leader in the center of the field and who looks very good. It will not be an easy game for Sergio González’s men, but by doing things well and with a bit of success, they can be confident of achieving victory. Without Weissman, but with Marcos André, who is already recovered. And we will see if with Michel or with Kike in the initial team. I said, it is a time of tribulation, but we must not give up. Everything will pass.