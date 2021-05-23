Ivan Villar: He could only do more in the third goal. He stays under the crossbar and Víctor Ruiz finishes inside the small area. Iglesias’ penalty and Fekir’s foul are unstoppable. The Celtic keeper didn’t have much more work to do.

Kevin: All heart. With courage he ends up solving problems such as losses in attack or Ruibal’s verticality, who started the game by beating his back on a couple of occasions. Pellegrini decided to switch to his starting left winger at halftime and Kevin also made sure there wasn’t too much news from Tello until the ex-Blaugrana was sent off.

Araújo: Firm, except for a couple of crazy decisions. The two times that the blanket was tied to the head in the exit of the ball had no consequences for Celta by little and Coudet claimed more head. The most regular center-back of the Vigo team throughout this season.

Carlos Dominguez: He confirmed that he is a First Division central defender. Its naturalness never ceases to amaze. He avoided a goal from Guido Rodríguez when the Argentine was already licking his lips to push the ball a few inches from the goal line. He had the best chance of the locals to tie with a header in which he flew over Bartra.

Aaron: One of his best games with the olive box. Aggressive in defense and launched in attack. He played with such confidence that he even tried his fortune by shooting with his right after cutting with his left foot. In the last matches he has added points to repeat experience in Vigo next season.

Beltran: Could not maintain the level offered until the break. In the first half he gave rhythm to his team in defense and attack. Since Tapia’s injury he has offered his best level of the course, especially because he has acted as a pivot, his natural position.

Denis Suarez: The public of Balaídos discovered in situ the new version of the ‘6’, the one of leader of the medullary. In the first half and at the start of the second, they played what Salceda wanted. He throws a fabled pass to Iago Aspas on the first occasion of the game. He fought until the final whistle.

Brais mendez: Exhibition at all levels. Balaídos applauded him as he had never done before. He scored a goal with his left foot, but his physical waste was even more striking than the great game he signed with the ball. An action summarizes the growth experienced by the mosense since the arrival of Coudet: in injury time he crossed the field to appear in the left-back sector, threw himself to the ground as if Celta’s life were in this game and caused a throw-in for his team. He is to go to the Eurocup.

Nolito: It went over braking. The man from Cádiz overwhelmed Emerson on the penalty that made it 2-1 and brought Betis back to life. That failure, for which Coudet immediately changed it, overshadowed the great pass that the Sanluqueño put long to Aspas in the second local goal.

Iago Aspas: Play in ‘legend mode’. In the first 45 minutes, in addition to scoring a penalty, he had a great time driving the Betis defense crazy with his passes and quality details. Before opening the scoring, he had already had the first in a cross shot that Bravo took out with a save. Enable Brais at 2-0. He finished the season with 14 goals and LaLiga’s top assistant with 13 goals. If Luis Enrique decides not to take him to the Eurocup, then there him.

Santi Mina: Fourth penalty that causes this season. Accurate in partnerships with his attacking partners in the first half. Much wear (as always), but did not enjoy any occasion to look for the Betic goal.

Solari (entered through Nolito): This time he couldn’t change the trend. He appeared on the field of play when Celta had already lost control of the crash. Attempt in defense and without options in attack. He ended up on the left, where he didn’t quite find himself.

Baeza (He entered through Beltrán): He jumped onto the field in 82 ‘and couldn’t get plugged in.

Gabri veiga (entered for Kevin): His first minutes with Coudet. As soon as he entered, Denis gave him a pass into the area, but the subsidiary footballer had not yet landed in the game.