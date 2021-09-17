Hard: Victim of his companions, once again. His only intervention in the whole game with his hands was made by clearing the penalty executed by Salvi and that Espino sent to the back of the net. In the first goal perhaps it can be argued whether he should not have ordered his teammates to defend a set piece action further from the goal.

Hugo Mallo: The only one that generated danger in attack during the first half. He hit the band several times and dared to shoot with his left foot. Inaccurate with the ball after the break, first adapting to the center position and then returning to the right-handed lane.

Murillo: His best minutes were set as a striker in discount. He rounded the goal on two occasions, in one of them crashing a header into the wood. Occupying the position of right-handed center-back, he assumed the ball exit in the first half. He started by putting a good send to the back of the defense, but he was losing clarity and confidence.

Fontán: Indicated. Lozano made him a suit in the penalty action that led to the 0-2. Coudet replaced him at halftime.

Prince: Unrecognizable. Without incidence in the Celtic offensive game. He suffered with the speed of Salvi the few times that Cádiz was deployed against.

Wall: One of his worst encounters with Celta. A pass from him horizontally, the first commandment of what a defensive midfielder should not do, gave rise to Cádiz’s first opportunity. Since that failure it has not transmitted security in the pivot. The last half hour he played it as a center-back.

Denis: Canceled by Fali. The Cádiz defender focused on holding the blue midfielder in the first half and the ‘6’ did not know how to get rid of his shadow. Hesitant in some passes, he followed the entire second half from the bench.

Solari: Of the few who were saved during the horrendous first hour of the Celta game. Intense and with good movements without the ball. At the start of the second half he was a right-handed winger.

Blades: It is still light years away from its usual level. It shows in every control. Even so, he appeared in the three most dangerous plays of Celta: he finished off against Ledesma in the prelude to Mina’s goal, he ran into the crossbar in a spectacular header and put a gold center to Murillo on the last occasion of the game.

Mine: Waste of pride and instinct in the second half. He scored thanks to a shot that had little to do with simple. He brushed the second goal with two other definitions, the first head and the second foreshortened, which was taken out of the hat.

Cervi: Their game ended in minute 4. On Celta’s only occasion in the first 45 minutes, the Argentine went high with a shot with everything in favor. From that wasted occasion there was no news of the former Benfica player on the left wing. He tried to enter the game by falling to the center, but Chacho included him in the triple change at halftime.

Brais (entered by Denis): Celta cannot afford to dispense with the start of a player of their quality. He brought daring and play between the lines. The rest of the attackers were activated after the appearance of the mosense on the field of play when he returned from the changing rooms.

Nolito (entered through Cervi): He shook the game from the left. He dared to face, which no Celtic tried in the first part. He threw class combining with Mina in the play of the local goal.

Galhardo (He entered through Fontán): He did not find your site. Without finishing options, he only contributed to Celta’s improvement after the break with some very sporadic combination. He was charged with a card when he had been playing for 3 minutes for wanting to leave a ‘message’ for Haroyan.

Beltran (He entered through Solari): His teammates appreciated the appearance of the pivot. His aggressiveness in the disputes allowed him to recover several balls. He gave more rhythm than precision to the circulation of the ball.

