Diture: Butter hands at 1-0. Memphis Depay’s definition was quite poor, but the Argentine was unable to catch the ball. In the other two goals he has no responsibility. Barcelona, ​​except for a focused shot from Ansu Fati, did not demand more from him.

Kevin: Substituted at rest. He sprained his ankle during a very quiet first half on his side. A hesitant Ferrán Torres did not hurt him when he faced him.

Aido: Versatile. In the first 45 minutes, acting in his usual position, he defended his flank well except for the 2-0 play, in which he let Depay maneuver too easily, and offensively he put a measured cross to Thiago Galhardo. He played the second half as a right back and tied Fati up quite well. His physical power allowed him to constantly join the attack, although his companions encountered him on a few occasions.

Araujo: Give away the second culé goal. His stiffness to spin turned what should have been a punt into an assist. Without resources to lend a hand to Javi Galán to stop Ousmane Dembélé.

Javier Galan: Run over by Dembélé. The Frenchman throws a pipe at him at the start of the 1-0 play and from then on he overflowed every time he faced Badajoz. The left-back followed by Barcelona did offer the most common version of him in attack. He put a dangerous cross to Aspas in the action that Clément Lenglet ends up clearing (with his arm as claimed by the Celta bench).

Beltran: Little forceful in the aid to cover the bleeding caused by Dembélé. At 3-0 he doesn’t offer too much resistance to the Frenchman serving the deadly pass. He took no risks with the ball.

Denis Suarez: Vague. The touch that makes the difference choked him. Both he and Beltrán did not suffer defensively in the central part of the midfield.

brais mendez: Mobility. His appearances inside created a headache for Barcelona in the first half. Between the interior and Iago Aspas they forgave the 3-2, a very clear occasion in which the Moañés pass was quite defective.

cervi: A dagger from the left during the first half hour. Dani Alves could only stop it based on fouls and the Argentine claimed a penalty that would have been too rigorous. He served a great ball to Aspas in one of Celta’s four opportunities in the first half. The game was long.

Blades: It was not as fine as usual. He had enough situations to change the sign of the meeting. With 0-0, he allows Araújo to react and frustrate a one-on-one between the ’10’ and Ter Stegen. He defines with simplicity and quality in his goal, the eighteenth of the season in his account.

Galhardo: Another more than convincing performance. Ter Stegen disrupted a sensational shot by the Brazilian with a save. He also looked for the goal with a header that lacked some faith. He is attentive to steal the ball before assisting Aspas in the goal.

Murillo (entered for Kevin): It lasted twelve minutes. He had to commit a foul so that Depay would not stay in front of Dituro, he was Celta’s last defender and the referee showed him a direct red card. Luck is not accompanying the Colombian in his last weeks as a Celtic.

Wall (entered by Galhardo): Central due to circumstances. By staying with one player less, Coudet opted for the Peruvian as Araújo’s partner in the axis of defense. He fulfilled a position in which he is not used to playing. The final stretch of the match was already played as a pivot.

Fontan (entered for Denis): El Chacho once again demonstrated how little he trusts the youth squad by opting for Tapia as central defender after Murillo’s expulsion. He ended up coming on in the 90th minute and became Araújo’s partner.

Veiga (entered for Beltrán): Another substitution to play the discount. He missed a pass, caused a yellow card and shot from the edge of the box, after a remarkable control with his chest, without finding the goal.

Solari (entered for Cervi): He appeared on the pitch in the sixth minute of a discount that lasted until 102′. No time to plug into the meeting.