Ivan Villar: Successful with your hands. He showed reflexes both in a shot by Melero and in a header by Morales. A coin flipped with your feet.

Kevin: Reliable. He starred in an intense face-to-face throughout the game with Clerc, who managed to get a fairly rigorous card from him. Nigrán’s lane signed two interesting climbs that ended with centers. He ended up playing central and, of course, complying.

Aidoo: He intimidated with his power until his physique suffered. He began to feel discomfort in the 28th minute and was substituted at half-time. His long shipments looking for the back of the defense are more and more precise.

Murillo: A garrafal failure and an airshow in which it could have been his last performance with the light blue shirt. He started the game by giving Levante a golden opportunity with a horrible back pass. He did not accuse that error and gave an anticipation recital, especially head-on. It ruptured in the absence of 5 minutes and suffers a probable fibrillar tear in the left anterior rectus.

Fontan: Substituted at half-time for being cautioned. Coudet did not want to gamble by keeping the defender in charge of measuring De Frutos on the field with a card. The 45 minutes of the Celtic youth squad were more than correct.

Wall: Spectacular defensive action may have been his last play of the season. The Peruvian withdrew injured in the 26th minute. The first diagnosis of the Vigo club’s medical services points to a possible fibrillar tear in the left biceps femoris.

Denis Suarez: Master and lord of the party. He carried the handle of the encounter from start to finish. He pushed like the most, gave rhythm and meaning to the circulation, and served a luxury pass to Aspas that the Moañés did not convert into a goal in the hand-to-hand with Cárdenas.

Brais mendez: Differential. His definition at 1-0 is within the reach of very few players in the First Division, taking advantage with a subtle touch before the goalkeeper leaves the madness of assistance that Aspas invents. Eight minutes later he had an identical chance, after another manual diagonal unchecking, but this time Cárdenas emerged the winner. The mosense covered a lot of field.

Nolito: His technical and physical waste only lacked the goal. He imposed his law on the left side of Celta’s attack and the 2-0 arises from a pass from his home brand. With 0-0 he had an excellent opportunity to open the scoring, but failed with everything in his favor. He also had his sights diverted in two other finishes. Very supportive in defense during the 85 minutes he played.

Iago Aspas: Among many other things, the best assistant in LaLiga. The ball that filters Brais at 1-0 is reserved for geniuses and he was able to add another goal pass in the resounding occasion that Nolito wasted. The physical problem that led you to request the change should not go beyond a discomfort in the right biceps.

Santi Mina: A nuisance for the Levante defenders. He is physically full and he did not stop fighting with the three centrals that Paco López had. He played well behind his back at the origin of 2-0.

Beltran (He entered through Tapia): He achieved something as extremely difficult as not noticing Tapia’s absence during an hour of the game. Once again, the Madrilenian made it clear that his position is that of a defensive midfielder, not that of interior. Intense in defense and neat with the ball.

Araújo (He entered through Aidoo): He unhinged Coudet for a bad pass, although previously a similar shipment from the Mexican had left Brais alone before the goalkeeper. Somewhat disoriented in his first minutes. Dominator in melee.

Aaron (He entered through Fontán): He vindicated himself in his most difficult week. After having lost the status of starter, the Catalan destroyed the Levante defense with his breakthrough at 2-0, serving Solari the goal on a tray. Providencial deflecting two granotas shots with 1-0.

Solari (entered by Aspas): Scorer debut in LaLiga. His merit in the goal is knowing how to interpret the play to score at will. As plugged in as usual when it comes to retrieving balls.

Ferreyra (entered through Nolito): He barely had time to contribute to a couple of Celta’s attacks using his body intelligently.