The tranquility floods the lives of Celta and Osasuna in this last month of the championship. Both teams are in a nobody’s zone, as far from the abyss of relegation as from the illusion for the European places. His only motivation is to finish as high as possible, for the pride and for the economic prize awarded by the classification (follow today’s game on As.com).

The Navarrese They reach this stage at their best, with three consecutive victories and six games without losing. Since the board confirmed Arrasate without nuances, the takeoff has been extraordinary and they are signing a second round with numbers from Europe. Permanence is not mathematical yet, and neither will it be winning in Vigo, but no one doubts that they will be in First Division next year.

The same happens in Celta. They will have to wait to celebrate the mathematical salvation, but not even the most pessimistic think about the burden of the two previous campaigns. Even the most optimistic does not dare to dream of Europe. They have condemned the duels with the first seven, because they have the worst baggage in LaLiga with the top seven: a draw and ten defeats. But Coudet came to save Celta and he has succeeded.

The Argentine coach of the Vigo team does not prepare changes in the eleven and will bet on his usual gala line-up, with Mallo in an extraordinary moment of form and Aspas and Denis fighting to be the best assistants in LaLiga. It will be a revalidation for players like Murillo or Aarón Martín, noted in recent days for their poor performance.

Quite the opposite will happen in Osasuna, because Arrasate will make several changes to his eleven and will give rest to important players such as Aridane or Lucas Torró. It will be a special match for Oier Sanjurjo, whose only experience outside of Pamplona happened in Vigo, where he left a fond memory.