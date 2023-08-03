Ceremony will be at Salão Nobre do Planalto, in Brasília; appointment marks the 1st movement of the government’s agreement with Centrão

The Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino (União Brasil), will take office this Thursday (3.Aug.2023). The ceremony will take place at 11:00 am, in the Main Hall of the Planalto Palace, in Brasília. On the occasion, the decree for the installation of the new CNT (Conselho Nacional de Turismo) will be signed.

In practice, the licensed deputy commands the ministry since he was appointed in the Official Diary of the Union on July 14th. The official inauguration event, however, had not yet taken place due to the recess of the National Congress.

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wants to use the opportunity to receive congressmen at Planalto, a strategy to approach the Legislative. Sabino’s entry into the Executive was negotiated precisely for a greater adhesion of União Brasil to the government’s support base.

In an interview with Power360, Sabino said that he is preparing a program to expand the country’s tourism sector and should present it to Lula by the end of September. According to him, the amount needed to fulfill the proposal has not yet been determined, but it should mean an increase in resources for the ministry, something expected by the group represented by him at the Esplanada.

With the entry of the União Brasil politician into the government, it is expected that the Tourism budget will be expanded.

Today, the amount of Tourism is R$ 581 million, according to the Follow Brazilthe Senate website that monitors the Budget.

The appointment of the deputy is the 1st in a series of ministerial changes that will be made to serve the political group called Centrão.