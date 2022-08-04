This weekend the Monterrey Football Club hopes to be able to recover the general leadership of the classification when they host the Panzas Verdes de León at the ‘Gigante de Acero’ on the corresponding day 7 of the Apertura 2022 tournament.
Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with the Channel 6 Sports Y millennium the Hobbythe experienced Paraguayan midfielder, Celso Ortizrevealed that he is focused on the sports issue with the gang and that at the moment there have been no talks with the board to define his future about a possible contract renewal.
The Guarani captain is focused on the collective desire of the Sultana del Norte team, which is to become Mexican soccer champions again, but he acknowledges that there is still a long way to go.
“Each of our teammates is ready for that, we want to be champions, there is still a long way to go but we are working humbly and focused, it will be easier and we hope we continue like this”
– Celso Ortiz.
The midfielder also spoke about his current contractual situation, because his contract expires next year and although there are still no talks about a possible renewal, he is calm since there will be time to talk about it later.
“Until now nothing, the truth is that I wouldn’t want to commit anyone, I think that’s going day by day doing my job, that will speak for itself, we’ll see at the end of the year or the next championship if they need me or not”
– Celso Ortiz.
“Yes, the truth is, I can’t deny it, I feel very happy to be here, I’ve always said it and I always will say it, maybe sometimes things don’t go the way you want, but you try to leave life on the pitch,” he said.
