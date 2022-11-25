Monterrey suffered a hard blow from the Tuzos del Pachuca, for this reason the entire squad is under study and with options to leave the club in winter, since the sports management wants a generational replacement that allows them to return to the team in the north of the country to the path of the titles for which, they prepare an important investment.
Some footballers are pointed out for their poor performance, while others have reached a veteran age that is no longer ideal for what is sought today within the Rayados. One of these cases is that of Celso Ortiz, who a few days ago stated that he was the first to put his departure on the club’s table in case they no longer had his services. And indeed, in Monterrey they have opted to end their ties with the captain who confirmed his departure from the institution after years of commitment where he more than fulfilled and put titles in the showcases of the steel giant.
After 6 years within the institution, Ortiz was key and a starter in the different cycles of the club, in addition, his presence was vital for the achievement of titles, being a participant in the renewal of the Rayados de Monterrey in an MX League, two MX Cups and two CONCACAF Champions League titles, however, his time in the squad has ended and today is the first official withdrawal from the squad for the Clausura 2023 that begins the following January.
